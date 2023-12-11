It seems that there is more news about this installment of Nintendo Switch. According to what was shared, LEGO Bricktales, available from October 12, 2022, has received a new Christmas update 2023. This was officially confirmed by its developers this afternoon.

LEGO Bricktales

This free update includes several new features, as it transports players to a snowy landscape. Featuring festive challenges like saving Christmas for Santa, it includes a diorama, new puzzles, costume items and a music track. Players will build snow sculptures, Christmas trees, and rocket sleighs to help Santa Claus.

Here you have the trailer:

What do you think? We read you in the comments carefully, so do not hesitate to leave your opinion.

Fuente.