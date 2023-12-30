Suara.com – National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo led the promotion ceremony for the National Police Report Card Corps on Saturday (30/12/2023). A total of 22 high-ranking officers, including five brigadier generals (brigjen), were promoted to inspector general (Irjen) and 17 major commissioners (kombes) were promoted to brigadier general.

At the National Police Report Corps ceremony towards the end of that year, the National Police Chief also promoted hundreds of middle officers, namely 211 Adjunct Senior Commissioners of Police (AKBP) to become commissioners.

“The Chief of Police this afternoon led the promotion ceremony or Corps Report Card for 22 Pati, five Brigadier Generals became Inspector Generals and 17 Commissioners were promoted to Brigadier Generals and also 211 Commissioners,” said Head of the Public Information Bureau (Karopenmas) of the National Police Public Relations Division, Police Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan in a written statement.

Ramadhan said that the promotion to the rank of pati and pamen had been adjusted to Presidential Decree Number: 123/Polri/THN 2023 dated 29 December 2023 concerning Promotion to the Rank of Pati Group and Presidential Decree Number 120 and 121/Polri/2023 concerning Promotion to Kombes.

“The promotion of the pati and pamen who received promotions is stated in the telegram number: ST/2864/XXI/KEP/2023, ST/2865/XII/KEP/2023 and ST/2866/XII/KEP/2023,” said Ramadan.