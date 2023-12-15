If you're a tech enthusiast, chances are you've heard of the little cybersecurity prodigy: the Flipper Zero, affectionately nicknamed the Tamagotchi para hackers.

This tiny device has captivated the computer security and ethical hacking community, earning itself a prominent place in this highly specialized field.

Although we have previously warned about its possible illegal uses and the associated risks, we now take you to explore the legitimate reasons to consider buy a Flipper Zero for legal use.

It should be noted that This device is not a toy; It is a multifunctional tool with the ability to influence various operating systems.

In this way, its versatility has catapulted it into the world of cybersecurity, where it has earned the preference of experts and amateurs alike. Here are some legal uses that make this equipment a worthwhile purchase.

These are the legal uses of the Flipper Zero

Use it as an RFID access card: The Flipper Zero has a 125 kHz RFID antenna that allows it to interact with proximity cards. You can use it to access places that require a card, clone cards you already have, or easily share access with other people. like a sonar: You can create a homemade sonar that allows you to measure the distance to nearby objects. This is a fun and educational activity that helps you understand how ultrasound screening works. Metronome: If you like music and technology, you can combine your passions with DIY projects to turn your Flipper Zero into a metronome to follow the rhythm of your favorite songs or a guitar tuner so your instruments always sound good. Use it as a universal remote control: By using the infrared function you can control different devices, from a Smart TV to air conditioning or heating, all without the need to use the original remote control. As a multifunctional NFC tag: Flipper Zero is capable of interacting with NFC cards, both to read and write them and to save and simulate them. This allows access to different services and systems that use this technology. Control your computer: With the USB connection, you can access your computer remotely from anywhere. This feature is very useful when you cannot use your PC directly, as it allows you to operate it from your mobile phone or from another computer remotely. You can create your own lux meter: One way to take advantage of your Flipper Zero is to use it as a lux meter, a device that measures the intensity of light in a location. You just need the right software to turn the hacker tamagotchi into a portable, easy-to-use lux meter. Examine the operation of the car key: If you have an old car, you can use the sub-1 GHz wireless antenna to check the operation of your key and the status of the battery. Play Doom: If you are a lover of classic video games, there are software packages available on GitHub that allow you to enjoy the iconic game Doom on your Flipper Zero. A playful touch to add fun to your leisure moments. Analyze your environment: The Flipper Zero can be used to analyze the frequencies around you. This can be useful for detecting wireless devices, such as security cameras or routers.

He tamagotchi para hackers It is not a simple toy, but a powerful tool with multiple practical and creative uses. With it, you can easily control common devices, as well as experiment with the possibilities of technology.

If you are interested in learning more about cybersecurity, the Flipper Zero is a tool that you cannot miss, as it is a very worthwhile purchase.