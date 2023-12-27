Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor known for his role in the 2020 Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been found dead at the age of 48. The causes of death are not yet completely clear, although there is talk of suicide. The body was found in a car parked in a park located in central Seoul.

Lee Sun-kyun had been under investigation for illegal drug use since October. He had defended himself by claiming to have been tricked into consuming them and had reported having suffered several extortion. The scandal had tarnished his image as a successful actor, depriving him of television appearances and advertising contracts, according to several South Korean media.

The actor spoke to reporters in late October before an interrogation at a police station in the city of Incheon, near Seoul. “I sincerely apologize for disappointing many people by being involved in such an unfortunate incident,” he said. “I feel sorry for my family who is enduring such difficult pain right now.”