LeBron Jamesthe star of the NBA, is a big fan of video games. In fact, the basketball player now wants to be a streamer; However, he has a big dilemma since he does not know which platform to do it on. To the surprise of all his fans, James asked on social media which one he should choose to play live.

This sparked a war between Twitch and Kick, 2 of the most popular platforms for streaming. What happened is that the executive managers of both companies responded to James and, as you imagine, did everything possible to get his attention and take him to their respective services.

Twitch and Kick start competition to have LeBron James

Twitch and Kick want to have LeBron James as a streamer

It all started when the NBA player revealed that he wants to stream his Madden NFL games. It was then that he asked his followers which platform would be the best to play and have a good time with his fans.

A short time passed before And Clancy and Adin Rossexecutive managers of Twitch y Kickrespectively, went to James' publication to try to convince him that their platforms are the best.

“I'm a little biased since I run Twitch, but Twitch is the best platform to interact with your fans. You could also consider streaming on Twitch and YouTube at the same time,” Clancy stated in an attempt to get the basketball player's attention.

The community recommended him to choose precisely between Twitch, Kick and YouTube. While some players asked him for an opportunity to enjoy a game of Madden NFL with him. For now, James has not made a decision, but it is clear that he received several offers.

Of course, the companies want the basketball player to use their services to play, since their popularity is enormous and it would be a way to give more visibility to the chosen platform. For now, we will have to wait to find out James' plans.

Which platform will LeBron James choose?

