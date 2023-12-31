Twitch and Kick are fighting to get the attention of LeBron James, the basketball player is thinking about doing live streams when he plays Madden and that has set off alarm bells.

LeBron James is more than a star NBAalso plays in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and/or Nintendo Switch to Madden NFL 24. And when asking where to do streamingboth Twitch and Kick pounced on it.

The war for control of streamers between both platforms it could have a new main actor, the athlete and MultiVersus character is interested in joining one of them to broadcast.

These last 12 months we have seen xQc signing for millions and others more streamers leaving Amazon for Kickbut a few days ago it seems that James set the social media on fire with a simple tweet.

The basketball player wants to start broadcasting Madden, but doesn't know which platform to join. Without wasting time, they answered this question: “Who should I go live with? What platform?”

As Dexerto claims, Trainwreck and Adin Ross responded that Kick would be an ideal option and fits perfectly with the basketball legend.

“Go live with us”, He said Trainwreck. “Come Kick. I'll get you a ball, my glorious king,” added then Adin Ross; It was pretty clear that they wanted it for the platform.

LeBron James is just looking for a place to stream Madden NFL 24

And even Kick's Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria, intervened by saying “time to work,” suggesting that he was preparing an offer of special contract for the Lakers star.

But this was not the only possibility, the CEO de Twitch -Dan Clancy- too answered to LeBron James' tweet: “I'm a bit biased because I run Twitch, but Twitch is the best platform to connect with your fans.

You might also consider streaming on Twitch and YouTube at the same time,” Clancy said, referring to the site's improved multi-streaming rules.

Right now it is not clear and it is not known which streaming platform will LeBron James choosebut if we take into account his history, let's hope that he doesn't make us have too much trouble.

Maybe LeBron haga streaming de Madden NFL 24something that Twitch and Kick try to take advantage of it in their favor. Which platform will you choose? well-known NBA star in the Lakers?