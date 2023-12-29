loading…

Lebanon's interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – Lebanese interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday (28/12/2023) warned of an all-out war in the region due to Israeli “provocations”.

“Continued Israeli provocations in southern Lebanon could worsen the situation and the outbreak of all-out war in the region,” Mikati said at a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Cameron in Beirut, according to a Lebanese cabinet statement.

The Lebanese Prime Minister called for applying “maximum pressure to stop the Israeli offensive in the southern region.”

“The gateway to ending the war in Gaza begins with a ceasefire, then moves on to negotiating a solution based on a two-state formula and providing rights to the Palestinian people,” stressed Mikati.

Cameron, for his part, said, “Escalation from Gaza to Lebanon, the Red Sea or the entire region as a whole would increase the level of risk and insecurity in the world,” according to a statement published on his X account.

“I thank the Lebanese Prime Minister (Mikati) for discussing this important issue with me today and for Lebanon's efforts to prevent such an escalation,” he said.

Tensions flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

This was the deadliest clash since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

(she)