Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Yassin, who is currently at the conference, praised the path he started with, saying: “The beginning with the Damage and Loss Fund initiative was excellent, despite the long path expected to hold industrialized countries historical responsibility for what is happening today. This is essential in the negotiations.” Which takes place between participants from all countries.

The minister stressed that “our primary goal, as participants and as the Ministry of Environment in Lebanon, is to establish all adaptation programs and obtain financing” to deal with the environmental crises in the country.

Yassin spoke about the remarkable presence of the Lebanese delegation, saying: “We constitute a large participation, and our delegation includes more than 150 male and female participants, and this indicates the extent of Lebanon’s interest in addressing the climate change crisis and its repercussions on all societies.”

He pointed out that the Lebanese delegation, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, “has a program of secondary meetings that are of interest to Lebanon and neighboring countries.”

He added: “Lebanon’s participation in the conference will undoubtedly be effective. It is government participation and also includes civil society organizations, figures from civil society and the private sector, academics, and media professionals.”

Initiatives

Yassin said: “There are several initiatives ready in our hands that we will launch during the conference activities,” referring to the initiative of the Ministries of Health and Environment in Lebanon, which aims to address the repercussions of climate change and strengthen the health system, especially what is related to climate change.

In his speech, he touched on “the commitment of the two ministries (Health and Environment) to a health care system capable of adapting to climate change and environmentally sustainable, in light of the high temperatures that Lebanon is suffering from, as well as the recurrence of natural disasters related to climate change, which do not directly affect “Not only human health, but also threatens health care services and the protection of public health.”

Yassin pointed out that “preliminary studies have proven that the overall capacity of health care institutions in Lebanon to adapt to the phenomenon of climate change is low, as many of them lack the capabilities and resources necessary to prepare for and respond to this climate challenge.”

He added: “In line with the commitment to the Paris Agreement, Lebanon previously announced its commitment to building a climate-resilient, environmentally sustainable health care system, as part of the COP26 initiative entitled the Alliance for Action for Change on Climate Health (ATACH).”

The Lebanese Minister said that his country “will use its available data and reports to identify needs and priorities that facilitate obtaining the necessary financing under the title (Climate Change for Health), including multilateral financing mechanisms for climate change, for example project proposals submitted to the Global Environment Facility.” (GEF), Green Climate Fund (GCF), Adaptation Fund (AF), or GCF preparedness programmes.”

Yassin conveyed the confirmation of the Lebanese Ministries of Health and Environment that, “This initiative is a decisive step towards building a more resilient future with climate change and sustainable health for people, with a common concern to address the gaps that have been identified at the level of policies, infrastructure, and prevention methods.”

The Lebanese official explained that “the Green Investment Facility will be present for discussion at the climate conference table in Dubai,” noting that “it will be launched in the conference program through the Lebanese delegation.”

Sidon 2030

He said: “Among the programs that we will talk about is the cooperation project between the United Nations Environment Programme, the municipality of the city of Sidon (southern Lebanon), and the Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Development, in order to improve the city’s environmental situation within the Sidon 2030 project plan.”

Yassin added, “All of these are basic topics, in addition to updating Lebanon’s adaptation. There are also many side activities carried out by Lebanese non-governmental organizations, and they are considered an effective part in contributing to confronting climate change around the world.”

He explained that “Lebanon has taken an important step towards organizing solid waste management, especially in Beirut, by announcing the tender to rehabilitate the waste sorting plant in the Karantina area, east of the capital, which was severely damaged by the port explosion in August 2020.”

The minister added: “The rehabilitation came after long negotiations conducted by the Ministry of Environment with the World Bank, which provided a donation through the trust fund allocated to Lebanon. The project is being implemented by the United Nations Development Program in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, the Beirut Municipality, and the relevant departments.”

Yassin concluded by noting that “rehabilitating the solid waste management infrastructure in Beirut and providing technical assistance to operate it better will support the project with additional steps to improve the waste management system in the capital and enhance waste sorting from the source (households and institutions).”