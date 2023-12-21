The director of Leave the World Behind is well aware that the ending of the film was going to be controversial.

Director Sam Esmail reveals the ins and outs of Leaving the World Behind's explosive finale! The film, based on the best-selling novel by Rumaan Alam, has left Netflix subscribers in a whirlwind of emotions. Since their reaction has been very divisive.

The film, starring Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, weaves a dizzying plot around a family caught in a spiral of cataclysmic events during a seemingly idyllic vacation.

Warning SPOILERS. The finale leaves young Rose (Farrah Mackenzie) submerged in a bunker, enjoying the final episode of Friends as New York City descends into chaos. Esmail has chosen to maintain a veil of mystery over the catastrophic events, maintaining uncertainty as an essential part of her cinematic vision.

This is how he explains it.

“We knew the ending was going to be polarizing, but we didn't want to beat around the bush. I think in a traditional disaster movie, a genre I'm a big fan of, so no comments on disaster movies (I mean, Day After Tomorrow is one of my favorite movies), but the expectation is at the end of these movies. your cast of characters overcomes the disaster and the world returns to a sane semblance of normality. “I knew I wasn’t going to do that.”

“As a movie buff, I get excited when I leave a movie wanting to spend hours talking about it. And when you end a movie with kind of an easy answer, where the heroes overcome something, those tend to be movies where they come and go. So in making this film we knew we wanted to do it in this provocative way and we took the risk that it would divide people, and hopefully in a good way, because that sparks conversation.” He revealed to THR.

Netflix

Do you like the movie Leave the World Behind? Do you prefer an open or closed ending? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.