Suara.com – Leony Vitria Hartanti alias Leony Trio Kwek Kwek will spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with her lover, Charles Seaman in New Zealand.

Leony has been preparing for this holiday for a long time. The 36-year-old woman has also asked her family for permission to celebrate Christmas with her boyfriend abroad.

Profile and Biodata of Leony Vitria (Instagram/@leonyvh)

“This year I will be in New Zealand with my boyfriend's family for Christmas, so time is really tight,” said Leony when met in the Kebayoran Baru area, South Jakarta, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

“My boyfriend is there, so it's like Christmas this year I won't be celebrating with my family. But this has been planned long ago,” he continued.

The plan is for the star of the film Angel Looking for Wings to stay in New Zealand for two weeks. Leony only returned to Indonesia in January 2024.

Intimate Portrait of Leony Trio Kwek Kwek and Charles Seaman (Instagram/@leonyvh)

“After these preparations, I'm leaving next week, returning from New Zealand in January. (At that time) I immediately went to Jogja, filming. Yes (while on New Year's holiday there),” said Leony.

For Christmas this year, Leony plans to follow Charles' family tradition. One of them is gathering together with your lover's extended family.

“I don't know, but according to him it will be busy, there are lots of events there, his family really celebrates Christmas, so it's basically a family gathering,” he said.

Leony Vitria Hartanti started her career as a child singer through the group Trio Kwek Kwek. At the age of 17, Leony released a youth album entitled “No Apologies”.

Growing up, Leony began to try out the world of film. He has already starred in several big screen projects and series, including “Bidadari Looking for Wings” (2020), the short film “Honest” (2022), the web series “Dapur Napi (2022)”, and the soap opera “One Love Two Hearts ” which was released last July.

Most recently, Leony Vitria will play a role in the horror film entitled “Ambar”. In the film, he will play the role of a midwife.

Later, Leony will compete acting with Dimas Anggara, Jasmine Suraya, Inggrid Widjanarko, and Muhammad Hanif.