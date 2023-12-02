Suara.com – Frets Butuan has a new club after leaving Persib Bandung due to official duties. The 27 year old player officially joined League 2 club, Malut United.

This certainty was announced directly by Malut United via social media. Butuan Frets will be contracted for three years.

“Frets Butuan, a footballer from North Maluku who has been abroad for a long time, is now joining his hometown club,” Malut United said in an official statement.

“He officially became a Malut United player after signing a 3 year contract,” the club continued in a statement.

Frets Butuan chose Malut United as his new port after resigning from Persib for official and family reasons. He was transferred to Kodam XVI/Patimurra in Maluku.

At Malut United, Frets Butuan will wear a different jersey number to the jersey number he uses at Persib Bandung.

According to the assistant manager of Malut United, Willem Do Minggus Nanlohy, quoted from Antara, Frets Butuan will use the jersey number 72.

Malut United is now in third place in the 2023/2024 League 2 Group 2 standings until the 11th week. They have only collected 13 points, seven points behind FC Bekasi City and PSIM Yogyakarta in first and second place.