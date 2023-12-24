Suara.com – The Indonesian national team squad continues to finalize preparations in the training camp (TC) aka training camp in Turkey before appearing at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar.

Indonesian National Team midfielder, Marc Klok, revealed that the physical condition of the Garuda squad players continues to be boosted in Turkey by coach Shin Tae-yong and the coaching team.

The Indonesian National Team's latest training session at the Huseyin Aygun Football Center, Antalya, Turkey, was attended by 23 players, including Shayne Pattynama and Marselino Ferdinan.

Now there are only five players who have not joined TC, namely the 'abroad' players such as Jordi Amat (Johor Darul Ta'zim), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Justin Hubner (Wolverhampton Wanderers U-21), Ivar Jenner (Jong Utrecht) and Rafael Struick (Ado den Haag).

The five players were asked to join no later than January 1 2024.

Meanwhile, Shin Tae-yong and his assistants continue to improve the physicality and skills of the players. Marc Klok, senior midfielder for the Indonesian National Team, admitted that so far the training he has undergone has been quite tough.

“But, we need this for the Asian Cup. We are willing to train hard, get out of our comfort zone, of course for the good of the team,” said Klok as reported by the PSSI page, Sunday (24/12/2023).

The Persib Bandung midfielder explained that for the first week of TC Turkey, Shin Tae-yong assigned a physical trainer to increase the strength of the players. This was done so that Marc Klok cs would be ready to fight in the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup.

“Everyone I think is adapting well,” said Klok.

Klok then explained the training material provided by Shin Tae-yong. The players practice one-on-one to three-on-three.

“We also do running (for) physical training, we do jumping training. All physical, for one to two weeks so that the physical continues to improve before starting (to practice) tactics,” said Klok.

Apart from preparing physically, another crucial thing that must be developed is mental. Klok hopes that TC in Turkey will not only strengthen physical and skills, but also build a good mentality.

“It is very important for me and the whole team to get out of our comfort zone,” said the former PSM Makassar and Persija Jakarta star.

The Indonesian national team TC in Turkey as final preparations before appearing in the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup. It is planned that TC in Türkiye will last until January 6 2024.

There is a test match against Libya on January 2 and 5 2024 in Turkey. Then, on January 9, it was Iran's turn to be tested by the Indonesian National Team. Unlike the previous two trials, the match against Iran will take place in Qatar.

Based on the schedule, Iraq will be the Indonesian national team's first opponent in the first Group D match of the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar. This match will be held on January 15 2024 in Al Rayyan, Qatar, before meeting Vietnam four days later.

Finally, the Asian giant team, Japan, will be faced by the Garuda squad on January 24 2024.