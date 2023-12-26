Human Resource Machine is today's free game on the Epic Games Store, a puzzle game that teaches you how to program, free for 24 hours only.

Human Resourve Machine is today's game in promotion daily free games on Epic Games Storeduring today Tuesday 26th and until December 27that 17:00 CEST (Spanish time).

After Christmas Eve and Christmas (when they gave away Ghostwire Tokyo and The Outer Worlds, no longer available), Epic once again gave away lesser-known, but no less interesting, games.

Today's game is Human Resource Machinea programming game disguised as a puzzle game created by Tomorrow Corporationan indie studio known for its games for Wii Ware, Wii U, PC and mobile phones such as World of Goo and Little Inferno.

To get Human Resource Machine for free you must enter the Epic Games Store, through this link, log in and click get (or click directly on the Human Resource Machine tab on Steam, whose usual RRP is 11.99 euros ).

Remember that it is only available free for 24 hours, until 17:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time) of the next day, Wednesday, December 27when it will be replaced by a “mystery game” that will be revealed on the same day at that time).

Human Resource Machine, a programming game for brainiacs

Human Resource Machine has is a game that basically teaches Assembly language using little people, little office workers, as commands: all programming is a metaphor in the form of an alienating company, in which you must assign tasks to office workers to automate it.

If you have never studied programming, the game represents it in a visual and fun way and becomes an intuitive and logical puzzle, with a great sense of humor.

The game is the work of Kyle Gabler and Kyle Gray at Tomorrow Corporation, also creators of the much more “basic” Little Inferno (a game about burning things in a fireplace). Additionally, they recently announced World of Goo 2sequel to the legendary Wii Ware game.

If you want to learn programming in the most original and fun way, Human Resource Machine is available free for 24 hours, until 17:00 CET on Epic Games Store.