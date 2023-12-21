Discover the facets that make Proximus Caesar a different villain than the one we all know in the universe of “The Planet of the Apes” and the fate of Noa

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is not just another sequel. Director Wes Ball takes us to a trip 300 years later of “War for the Planet of the Apes”, presenting us with a post-apocalyptic world that evokes the 1968 classic. In this new era, humanity has fallen into a kind of dark ages, forgetting technological and cultural advances. This setting will set the stage for an epic story and surprising rediscovery.

The new faces of the apes: Noa and Proximus Caesar

The focus of this new installment falls on Noa, a chimpanzee about to discover his true identity and destiny. As she enters an unknown world, Noa faces extraordinary situations that will shape her character and leadership among the apes.

On the other hand, the title of “César“, previously a proper name, has been transformed into a ceremonial title, passing from generation to generation. Next Caesarthe new bearer of this title, emerges as a complex and fascinating character. He is not your typical villain; Ball describes it more as a adversary that the public can identify with. His rediscovery of electricity is perceived by the apes as a form of magic, giving him an almost mythical power.

Beyond 'The Kingdom'

Ball's vision does not end with “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes“. As he prepares for his next project, “The Legend of Zelda“, the director assures us that this new chapter lays the foundations for a brand new trilogy. With well-defined characters and story arcs rich in potential, the future of the “Planet of the Apes” promises to be as exciting as its origins.

The future of this saga keeps us in suspense. How will these new stories connect to the fate of Earth as we knew it in the original film? The possibility of travels in the time could open a Pandora's box of surprising narratives, although this concept will likely be explored further in future trilogies.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes“, Part of legendary legacy of 20th Century Studios, promises to be a cinematic milestone. With its exclusive premiere in cinemas May 24, 2024this film not only promises to be a visual and narrative spectacle, but also a turning point in the history of one of the most beloved and respected franchises in the world of cinema.

What we were told in the origin trilogy

The origin trilogy of “The Planet of the Apes” represents a milestone in cinematographic narrative, marking a before and after in the way science fiction stories are told. “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011) broke ground with an innovative story about artificially induced intelligence in apes. Here, a chimpanzee called César, endowed with extraordinary intelligence due to a genetic experiment, becomes the leader of his species. The film stands out for exploring themes of ethics in science and the animal rights.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014) delves into the relationship between humans and apes, showing an Earth devastated by a virus and the power struggles that arise between the two species. César, now more mature and an established leader, faces challenges both within his community and abroad.

Finally, “War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017) brings the trilogy to an emotional climax, where Caesar seeks revenge and redemption. This chapter shows an all-out war, not only between humans and apes, but also Caesar's internal struggle to maintain his humanity and compassion in the midst of the conflict.

The trilogy is acclaimed for its emotionally intense narrativerevolutionary visual effects, and a deep reflection on the human nature and coexistence between species. These films not only entertain, but are also thought-provoking, establishing a solid precedent for future films like “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”