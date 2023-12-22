The last goal in the league dates back to 23 September, against Verona. He hasn't scored in the Champions League since November 7th. It hurt the Granata in 2023

The last time he set foot in Salerno he found his smile again in ten minutes. January 2023, Salernitana-Milan, Leao shakes hands with the new year by scoring the first goal of the season. On Friday, fate will connect the dots: the penultimate match of 2023 will be again at Arechi, and Rafa hasn't scored in Serie A for almost three months. Now Milan needs him.

chasing the goal

Against Monza he was out of gas intermittently, he missed some passes and missed an important opportunity, but at the end of the first half he placed a nice Christmas present under Simic's tree: his first goal among professionals. The assist for the Serbian was significant, but the goal has been missing for months. The last championship ring dates back to 23 September against Verona, then eight games without goals and four missed due to injury. That's 90 days without ringing. Three months exactly. Parenthesis: Leao knocked out PSG in the Champions League on November 7, 44 days ago. However many, too many. Especially because the other offensive wingers run away: Kvara and Chiesa are on five, as are Politano and Pulisic. Berardi is at nine, however. More decisive, of course, and he also takes penalties, but more is expected from Leao.

grenade amulet

2023, after all, gave him most of the goals he had set for himself: the ten Rossoneri, the renewal, the status of symbolic player, the high salary. After the Champions League semi-final and a season that ended in fifth place – which then became fourth after Juve's penalization -, the environment was expecting a few more shocks. Leao remains the symbolic player, the lighthouse on which the Rossoneri game depends, but now he must start attacking again as he knows how to do. Salernitana brings luck: a goal and an assist in four matches, without ever losing. At Arechi he won once on two occasions. In the last one, he scored in his own way. Goal, big smile and three points. Always in winter. Maybe this is good too.

