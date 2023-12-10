The test against the Primavera at Milanello went well, Rafa will be called up to the Champions League. Employment from the first minute is possible, but it still remains a situation to be evaluated

Green light. Rafa Leao will embark on the charter that will transfer Milan to Newcastle on Tuesday afternoon. The long and cautious wait after the hamstring injury suffered in Lecce on 11 November ended today, the day after the defeat in Bergamo. As Pioli anticipated after the match, this morning at Milanello a practice match set up specifically for him took place. A real audition to test the conditions (and sensations, a non-secondary detail) of the Portuguese.

It was a test over two halves of twenty minutes each, played by those who did not take the field in Bergamo (or had limited playing time) against a mixed Primavera-Under 18 team. Test passed then, the leg responded good and therefore Rafa should be considered recovered. However, there is still no green light on the certainty of seeing him as a starter at St. James’ Park. In this sense we will have to wait for the finishing on Tuesday. Leao will still be carefully monitored day by day, until Pioli decides whether to give him a starting shirt. The feeling is that in the end we will see him in the starting eleven, but three days before the match the conditional is still a must. More personalized work for Kjaer, however, who therefore sees his hopes of making it to the match in England dwindling.