PS Pus Extra would have this game among its additions to the online service, one that was talked about at the time and that could now be played through the platform.

Sony last one up offers in PS Store while you think about how to display the games de PS4, PS5 y Classics coming to PS Plus in Extra y Premiumalthough one of them would have filtered out early.

Today we could see this made official list of games for PS Plus Extrabut – accidentally – it seems that one of them has come to the attention of some media outlets such as Push Square and they have echoed it.

And how, many people may be wondering right now. Well, according to the aforementioned media, a PS Stars advertisement under the slogan “PS Plus Catalog: You must play it this month” would have exposed it.

In bliss campaign announcing PlayStation Stars, users were asked to play Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to get 50 points; even though the game is not on PS Plus.

For this reason, many of the players then suspected that the Action RPG from the Final Fantasy saga was soon to be announced as part of PS Plus Extra.

This announcement could happen today afternoon and along with the rest of the games, although it remains to be seen. Sony usually includes between 15 and 20 games in its monthly updates and the Team Ninja game It would be one more.

Would the price of the PS Plus subscription pay for itself every year or not?

With the release of Different Future, it's clear that Square Enix has given the adventure quite a bit of longevity alongside Trials of the Dragon King and Wanderer of the Rift.

Although Tetsuya Nomura left the possibility of a secuela de Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, something that may happen; but there is a possibility that not.

Was difficult to make a Final Fantasy so dark and bloody? Through an interview we were able to chat at length with the responsables de Stranger of Paradise.

Where to renew PS Plus at the best price

If you have PS Plus and want to renew your subscription, we tell you where you can do it at the lowest price of all.

See where to renew

“We are not sure if it will be remembered as a complete disaster or as a hooligan with a lot of personality. What we are clear about is that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins is pure and absolute chaos,” we said in its analysis.

Now that it seems to have leaked one of the PS Plus Extra games for December 2023with what They will surprise us from Sony PlayStation?