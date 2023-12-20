Job offers from Bandai Namco's special studio for Nintendo hint at a new Smash Bros. and a mysterious remake.

The relationship between Bandai Namco y Nintendo It has been strengthening for years, among other reasons, due to the close collaboration of both companies in the development of Super Smash Bros. So much so, that the house famous for Dragon Ball games, One Piece and other anime franchises formed a studio to work exclusively with the Big N: Studio 2 & Studio S. Now, thanks precisely to these studies, the existence of at least two Bandai Namco games exclusive to Nintendo.

There are no specific names, but there are details that have come to light as a result of several job offers. One of them is a 2D action game for which they are looking for personnel to be responsible for the “construction of level specifications, level designs, etc. for action games with a side camera.” Something that could be linked to next Super Smash Bros after Ultimate… New delivery for Switch 2?

The other game that would be in development within Studio 2 & Studio S it's a q action 3d titlethat aims to be a remake or a remastering. As read in several job offers, this Bandai Namco team needs experts to be in charge of remaster 3D wallpapers in high definitionadapt 3D background data and incorporate it into an in-house engine, in addition to working on the creation of materials, lighting systems and post-processing effects for said engine.

It is unknown what this mysterious remake or remaster that Bandai Namco is making for Nintendo may be, although the latest rumors and clues that have been left point to a fairly clear candidate. On the one hand we have the possible first clues of the development of a new Smash Brosin which probably Sakurai is involved; on the other, a remake or remastering of a 3D Nintendo title. Which? Below we leave you with the most plausible candidate:

Via | Fountain