Ten years ago I had the idea of ​​joining a handful of few (but good) people to comment and have our say about the world of video games. A Facebook page was born which gradually transformed into something more: it soon became a website Gamelegends.it, a newspaper. Since I've seen things e di I've had experiences several, comparing myself with the “big guys” in the sectormeeting boasters and characters of all sorts.

It must also be said that those of the past were special years, those of birth of streamingpassing through the “war” with the Tubo (YouTube) and finally through what today seems the norm, the “Influencer“. Those of you who follow me know my thoughts on these figures: some really are great peoplebut the danger of falling into the trap of omnisponsorship is very high (it is the modern version of ask the innkeeper whether the wine is good or not).

That said, I'm here to tell you mine about the “fresh start” That we would like to apply to the pages of Gamelegends.itI am speaking from a content point of view, which I illustrate in the two very distinct paragraphs post preamble.

Leak yes, leak no?

At this stage I reserved the right of veto – but fortunately I found all my colleagues in agreement – heartfelt and personal: on Gamelegends.it you will never hear about the contents of a leak again.

What does this mean? You definitely will we will tell when sensational cases occur, but we will no longer present ourselves as a showcase for stolen information that, if they were in the safe, there had to be a reason.

I firmly believe that the main role of a journalist be that of provide honest information, and not grind clicks on the “skin” of others (the recent Insomniac case is an example of this). Leak like the one in brackets, or the one suffered by Rockstar last year con GTA 6they are horrible and are not good for the sector: think about it, it's as if they told you that they stole your cousin's car, and someone applauded the thief, who also blackmailed your cousin.

In short, it's like glorify and endorse theft of something, which for us is a video game, but which for those who create it is a job that pays the bills and provides for the family. When you see Wolverine go wild and destroy things, know that behind every broken wall, drop of sweat and SNIKT you hear, there are people who have contributed to giving us those emotions, that feeling of power that pervades us every time you press the keys.

Steal such arttake possession of those working hours and publish them online, It's not good at all, nor does it deserve visibility. Deserve condemnation without the possibility of a discount.

Secondly, believe it or not, a leak could also lead to the closure of the projects and the company that developed them, with disastrous consequences for those who have planned years of life on the work they are doing.

“Leak” means “loss”. It's not a pleasant word, but if we think about it, it has to come from somewhere: a disgruntled employee, a blackmailing hacker, a corporate mistake. There is (almost) never an intentional leak, because in that case it wouldn't be a leak, but it would be a reveal (which means revelation, a much more positive term).

In short, like VIPs who demand their privacy and tabloid and gossip magazines who instead invade it, we want to distance ourselves completely from this “videogame gossip”or we will certainly try.

A pact between us and you

Since it is often others who define us, who want to tell us how we are (and I have never accepted it, nor considered it, but that's what it is), they have always said about me «either you love it or you hate it, it's difficult to find a middle ground », and I must say that I find myself there. Therefore, for the avoidance of doubt, let's talk out loud and let's look (metaphorically) into each other's eyes, let's say to each other's faces what we almost never say: Let's be honest for oncesince 2024 is coming.

What would you like to read on these pages? What are the subjects what do you care about most? What a journalist should do for the reader and what shouldn't never do? What are the yours parameters? What excites you? What I was tired?

I'll startI will give you the mia very personal opinion:

I would like to read about passion, I would like clever ideas e competent, even diametrically opposed to mine, in order to have a different point of view on the things I see, and learn something more. I care about them genre Metroidvania e Souls: I would like to have more information about the development, stories and people behind these projects. I love the cinemaand details on backstage or similar drive me crazy, especially if those details have influenced a scene or a character. I love finding out first technological solutions about mice, keyboards and other products that can change the game, or make me do things differently. For me a journalist must report the facts only after having them found for good, and non absolutely must read some news and rewrite it without have verified it source and protagonists. They excite me guidethe quick video solutions on social media andprofessional in-depth study on these pages.

Mi tediano i clickbait and those high-sounding titles that then lead to nothing, where for example the statements of character X were never exactly as in the title. This would happen if we wrote, for example, a title like “Sony fires 1 billion people” (of our invention for this example), but then we went to open the news to find out who they were normal project contracts that simply have come to an end. Or if random numbers were written, such as “the market is 95% digital” only to then discover that they did the math inserting mobile and PC gaming (both without physical counterparts).

You have all the weapons you need: fight!

I deliberately quoted Sweet Pea from Zack Snyder's Suckerpunch, which has always been at the center of very destructive criticism, to say an equally destructive phrase: you have now the chance to have your say are what you would like to read and how you would like to do it.

We cannot promise a change of direction in the sector, neither Italian nor international, and we cannot remove from before you everything that bothers you online (at most we suggest you not follow/read it), but we can decide what we will do. And we will do things by listening to your opinion.

How many more times will this happen to you? Ma he pact that we are tightening must be a double meaning: if what you asked me was a honest criticism on a product that is your favorite, I do not accept unmotivated hesitations: if we give you an opinion, rest assured that it will be based on direct experience and/or on the basis of evidence collected online.

I already feel relieved, I don't know about you, but clear and barrier-free conversations exalt me ​​(always respecting opinions), but be careful: you shouldn't confuse the possibility of having your say with the license to make sentences “so out of the blue, without sense” (thanks Boris!). I look forward to your ideas!

If you are interested, you can send an email to feedback@gamelegends.it, write to us on our Facebook and Instagram pages, or comment on the article below.