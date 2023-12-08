We show you all the changes in the new League of Legends patch 13.24, which includes several nerfs to Briar (again) and Ivern, as well as several improvements to many champions and the return of the Arena.

Finally we arrive at last patch of the year in League of Legendshe patch 13.24 with which we say goodbye to a season full of changes, additions and a lot of competition, as always. In this update the arena returns, we have several changes to Aram and the arrival of Hwei, the Visionary, the new champion for the middle line. The new skins for the winter season also arrive, clearly coinciding with this Christmas month.

We are going to review the main changes to all champions, improvements and complete drops. You can also find out more about the patch and the new champion on the official Riot website.

League of Legends Patch 13.24 Notes

We once again see a drop for Briar, similar to patch 13.23, in addition to Ivern, on the other hand many increases and improvements for several champions in all lines.

We start with the buffs or champion upgrades:

AzureIncreases W damage. Damage: 2-77 (levels 10-18) (+50/65/80/95/110) (+55% AP) ⇒ 2-77 (levels 10-18) (+50 /67/84/101/118) (+55% AP).BraumIncreases base mana regeneration. Increases R knockdown duration. Base Mana Regeneration: 6 ⇒ 7.R, Glacial Rift: Minimum knockdown duration: 0.3s ⇒ 0.6s. Secondary Target Knockdown Duration: 0.3s ⇒ 0.6sGalliumQ, Winds of war. Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 secondsGragasPassive, Happy Hour. Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 12/10/8/6 seconds (levels 1/6/11/16)K’SanteW, Pioneer. Mana cost: 60/65/70/75/80 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+50% AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resist) (+6/7/8/9/10% health target’s maximum) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100 (+50% AD) (+50% bonus armor) (+50% bonus magic resist) (+6/7/8/9/10% of the target’s maximum life).LeonaW, Eclipse. Bonus Armor: 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% Bonus Armor) ⇒ 20/27.5/35/42.5/50 (+20% Bonus Armor) Bonus Magic Resist: 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% Bonus Magic Resist) ⇒ 20/27.5/35/42.5/50 (+20% Bonus Magic Resist) R, Solar Flare . Damage: 100/175/250 (+80% AP) ⇒ 150/225/300 (+80% AP)LucianE, Relentless pursuit. Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 seconds ⇒ 19/17.75/16.5/15.25/14 secondsMordekaiserQ, Annihilation. Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+5-139 (based on level)) (+60% AP) ⇒ 75/95/115/135/155 (+5-139 (based on level)) (+70% AP).R, Realm of Death. You Can Run: Realm of Death will now reveal the target when casting the ability. This means that entering the brush while Mordekaiser is casting R will not cancel the ability. Note: The target will not be revealed during the entire ability, so you can still hide from Mordekaiser in the brush if he comes after you in the Realm of Death.My hatredBase Stats: Base Mana: 325 ⇒ 375. Mana Growth: 50 ⇒ 60.TalonQ, Noxian Diplomacy. Quality Change: When cast from range, Q now resets Talon’s attack counter (note: updated to match the functionality of his Q when cast in melee).Vel’KozW, Void Rift. Fixed a bug where the first half of the rift would stop if Vel’Koz died directly after casting the ability.E, Tectonic Disturbance. Fixed a bug where the spell would stop if Vel’Koz used Flash or was pushed back to maximum range. The Tectonic Disruption Missile will now appear at Vel’Koz’s original location if Flash is used or knocked back during casting.whatBase Stats: AD Growth: 1.3 ⇒ 2.W, Ultra Laser Shock. Damage: 20/60/100/140/180 (+130% AD) (+25% AP) ⇒ 30/70/110/150/190 (+130% AD) (+25% AP)

We continue with the nerfs to several champions:

BriarBasic statistics: Base armor: 32 ⇒ 30. Attack speed ratio: 0.644 ⇒ 0.669 (note: attack speed ratio has not changed at level 1).Q, To the yugular. Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+80% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+80% bonus AD)W, Blood Frenzy. Bonus Attack Speed: 60/75/90/105/120% ⇒ 55/70/85/100/115%E, Chilling scream. Damage reduction: 40% ⇒ 35% Healing: 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% of maximum health ⇒ 9/10/11/12/13% of maximum healthR, Bloody ending. Damage: 150/300/450 (+75% bonus AD) (+110% AP) physical damage ⇒ 150/300/450 (+50% bonus AD) (+120% AP) magic damageZealBasic statistics: Basic health: 655 ⇒ 630.E, Clockwork seed. Slow 50/55/60/65/70% ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65%

This closes the year, although we remind you that you can also enjoy Song of Nunu, one of the latest titles from Riot Forge and Tequila Works.

