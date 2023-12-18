Suara.com – A number of party leaders supporting Prabowo Subianto – Gibran Rakabuming Raka (Prabowo-Gibran) in Banten were recently seen carrying out fun dancing, Sunday (18/12/2023).

Several big names such as the Chair of the Banten Province Democrats, Iti Octavia Jayabaya, Chair of the Banten Golkar Party DPD Ratu Tatu Chasanah, Chair of the Gerindra Party DPD Andra Soni.

Apart from that, there is also the Chair of the Banten Province DPD PAN, Syafrudin, including the Chair of the Banten Regional Victory Team (TKD).

Wakanda no more Indonesia forever… (fire emoji 3x) God willing, amen, the most sincere for Indonesia. (applause emoji) (fire emoji) @tubagus_roni

“Anies Baswedan President 2024 (3x emoji)” @ricky.zaidan.

“lebak choose amen first” @doktor_nurdin.

“Different choices don't mean you have to be enemies, ma'am (smiling emoji… Greetings for change 01 Anies Baswedan (emoji love)” @_heyyra_

In Iti Octavia Jayabaya's upload, he is seen dancing happily with the Chair of TKD Prabowo-Gibran Banten Airi Rachmi Diany, Chair of DPD Golkar Banten Ratu Tatu Chasanah, Chair of PAN Banten Syafrudin, Chair of Gindra Banten Andra Soni and several other political figures.

Iti Octavia Jayabaya uploaded a photo of herself and the TKD Prabowo-Gibran Banten administrators dancing happily. However, the former Regent of Lebak's post was attacked by supporters of Anies Baswedan – Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN).

The upload contains several photos of the gathering of high-ranking party officials supporting Prabowo-Gibran in Banten.

Not only when they danced happily, the moment when Iti Octavia Jayabaya was giving a speech was also shown off in the upload.

There was also a moment when party leaders supporting Prabowo-Gibran in Banten took a group photo with a pose showing two fingers as a sign of support for presidential candidate candidate number 2.

In her upload, the daughter of Mulyadi Jayabaya appeared to be praying that Prabowo-Gibran's vote tally in Banten would be high.

“Moving.. AllahuAkbar (sungkem emoji) (prayer emoji) (pis emoji) (love emoji). #DemokratbersamaPrabowo,” wrote Iti Octavia Jayabaya.

The post by the former Regent of Lebak for two terms was suddenly flooded with public comments. However, of the many who commented, there were many netizens who openly supported AMIN.

“Sorry for the different choices ma'am.. 01 AMEN,” wrote @anajerii.

“Lebak unites for AMIN,” said @bangrijal_. “Hampura mother… AMEN (love eyes face emoji),” said @muttaqinzaenal0705.

“Amin button first (3x arrow emoji) (one finger emoji),” tweeted @adank_awok.

“Forgive me, AMEN first (fire emoji 3x),” shouted @asepsupriyani1107.

“I'm a fan of Bu Iti (love eyes face emoji) but Hampura Bu (applause emoji) 01 is my choice (smile emoji),” said @rendy.hidayat_alfatih.