MotoGP’s new concession system will give a lot of freedom to Yamaha and Honda, at least for the first half of the 2024 season. This will be based on overall points and will be recalculated twice a year. After a disappointing 2023, Japanese brands will be able to carry out tests with their regular drivers, use more engines, evolve them throughout the year and use an extra aerodynamic update, among other advantages, thanks to belonging to category D (here are the details of the regulations in effective in 2024).

Honda is counting on these concessions to close the gap with European brands. “It will definitely help anyone who has concessions,” HRC team manager Alberto Puig told the official MotoGP website. “We’ve seen it in the past, when they helped support new manufacturers. Now it’s our turn to benefit from it. It will definitely help us. Of course, it’s not about thinking ‘I have the concessions, I’ll have a good bike right away’, but time necessary to achieve performance will be less.”

Honda’s satellite team, LCR, is expected to contribute to the additional workload due to the concessions, for example by participating in testing, something Lucio Cecchinello is enthusiastic about. “It is clear that we were very happy to see the concessions that will be granted to us,” specified the boss of the Monegasque team.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

“Many people told me that I shouldn’t be happy, because we will have more work to do, probably more tests and days at the circuit instead of staying at home, but with my team, our comment was ‘thank God we have this opportunity !’ We can’t wait to get to work and this is an incredible opportunity, as well as a right one. It’s extremely important for both Honda and LCR. HRC clearly needs the support of LCR as a development platform,” he explained.

The first opportunity to support Honda will be the Sepang Shakedown, from 1 to 3 February, before the official test for all riders. This preliminary test is usually reserved for rookie drivers and test drivers, but Cecchinello intends to participate if concessions allow.

“We haven’t booked the flights to Sepang yet, because we knew that there was a possibility that HRC would ask us, or that we ourselves would ask ourselves, to participate in the Shakedown days before the official Sepang tests. If they call us, we will be more than happy to be present,” he commented.

Takaaki Nakagami is a little worried about the extra workload, but is eager to do his part. “I haven’t understood all the details yet, but they told me that there is a possibility that the Sepang test will not be limited to three days, but for me they are enough. It is the most difficult circuit, so for me three days are enough “But if they push me to do the Shakedown, maybe not all three days, but one or two, I would be more than happy to ride the new bike and do some development. It would clearly be useful for the team and for me too, and we really need to do more kilometres.”

Taking advantage of these extra tests will be difficult during the intense 2024 season. Looking ahead to the current year, the Japanese especially appreciates the possibility of using more engines, which would allow them to be subjected to greater strain: “It is clear that we should use this rule, we it would help a lot. We could use more torque, without limits, and that’s very good,” he noted.

Read also: