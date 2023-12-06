In our podcast LCDE 224 we offer you some recommendations for December such as the new edition of Dark Nights: Metal, published by ECC Ediciones

From now on you can listen to the two hundred and twenty-fourth program of His house. Once again we have come together to recommend some current works with which you can enjoy your leisure time.

Comic recommendations:

–Dark Nights: Metalof Scott Snyder y Greg Capullo (ECC Editions)

–Parkerof Darwyn Cooke (Astiberri Ediciones)

–Shiof citron y Homs (Editorial Standard)

–Breakdownof Thomas Ott (The Dome)

Role recommendations:

–Trail of Cthulhu (Shadowlands)

You can download the program from our Ivoox, Apple and Spotify pages, to which you can subscribe so that you don’t miss any future installments. We await your comments, suggestions and proposals for future installments of the program, which you can send us through social networks, through comments on Ivoox or by email by sending us an email to (email protected).

Remember that if you want to subscribe to our channel through Ivoox or iTunes to always be informed of the publications of our latest programs, all you have to do is click here. And don’t forget to join our Facebook group if you haven’t done so yet. You can find it as Kryptonians and Gothamitasthe group of listeners of La Casa de EL.