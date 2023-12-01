The Biancoceleste full-back sounds the charge ahead of the match against Cagliari: “It’s not true that we have lost humility. The championship must become our main objective”

From our correspondent Stefano Cieri

December 1st – 3.27pm – formello

The promise can only be to replicate the excellent performance achieved in the Champions League in the championship. Because this year there is a double Lazio, the brilliant and effective one in the cup and the stuttering and inconclusive one in Serie A. But the team is ready to start racing in the championship too. And Manuel Lazzari will ensure this on the eve of tomorrow’s match against Cagliari at the Olimpico. “Qualifying for the Champions League round of 16 with a round to spare was a great satisfaction, but now we have to wake up in the league – says the winger -. We don’t even know why there is this difference, but the time has come to move on page. Tomorrow we have a decisive match from this point of view. We should approach it in the best way because we absolutely have to get back to winning in the championship as well.” It is widely believed that the different behavior between Italy and Europe depends on the different motivations that the team has in the two competitions. But Lazzari rejects this thesis: “We haven’t lost humility compared to last year, perhaps sometimes we just need to have a little more competitive malice. In Salerno, for example, this was especially missing. Now, however, we have to react. The championship must become our first objective. Also because if we want to return to the Champions League we must finish in the top four.”

evolution

—

Compared to Sarri’s first two seasons, this year Lazzari is playing with much more consistency. The ups and downs of recent years were due to the complicated change of role. From fifth in midfield, as he was with Inzaghi at Lazio and with Semplici at Spal, Lazzari had to transform into a full-back. Now the impression is that the process has been completed in the best way. “This year I feel much more at ease – confirms the player -. I think more about defending than attacking because the coach wants it that way. Having played my entire career as a fifth in midfield it wasn’t easy to adapt. But a little to I succeeded once. And in any case I believe I can still improve in the defensive phase.” The downside of this situation is that Lazzari is now a little less devastating in his offensive projections. “It’s true, starting from behind I sometimes arrive less lucid in the last twenty meters. But I also have more space to attack. There are pros and cons, in any case I believe in this way I can make the most of my characteristics.” And in the meantime, thanks to this evolution he has also returned to the national team. “A great satisfaction – admits Lazzari -. I hope to be able to take my chances to have a place in the list for the next European Championship. It won’t be easy because there is a lot of competition. I have to think about doing well against Lazio, then we’ll see”.

classmates

—

On his flank there is no longer a support like Milinkovic to help him and, now, there is also another tall winger to dialogue with, Isaksen. The changes don’t disturb Lazzari too much. “Milinkovic’s departure was certainly heavy, also because after so many years of playing together, one look was enough to understand each other. But a player like Guendouzi has arrived who, despite having different characteristics from those of Sergio, is really strong. I believe that the club it was a bargain to get him. As for Isaksen, he is a very intelligent boy, he is adapting to the football that the coach wants. He has many qualities and I believe he will always do better.” Last thought for captain Immobile who returned to scoring with his usual punctuality. “I see Ciro as very calm after the double against Celtic. Now he is in an excellent mood and has confidence. Then this year there is also an alternative to him like Castellanos. Having two players like that is certainly an advantage for us.”

