The attacker has flexor problems, while the Spaniard – not at his best in recent matches – was injured after Guendouzi's goal

There is no peace in Sarri's Lazio. The Biancocelesti lost their best players in the space of a matter of minutes. These are Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, who left Empoli's Castellani in the 20th and 23rd, at 1-0 for Lazio.

two knockouts

—

Ciro Immobile left the field due to a right flexor problem. Before giving way to Castellanos he collapsed to the ground, called the doctors and then stopped on the sidelines, next to the advertising hoardings. Luis Alberto, on the other hand, felt a pull on his left thigh after a pass towards Provedel, around the quarter-hour mark. After Guendouzi's goal he immediately went to the sideline to try to understand the situation, then left the field in the 23rd minute (replaced by Kamada). Romagnoli is also currently in the pits.