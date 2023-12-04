Sarri’s team returns to winning in the league after the success in the Champions League. The Spaniard’s goal in the 8th minute was decisive. And in the final the goalkeeper closes on Pavoletti

After three days Lazio returns to victory in the championship too. A narrow and more difficult success than expected against Cagliari even between the final whistles at the Olimpico. Riding the wave of Tuesday’s 2-0 against Celtic which qualified for the Champions League round of 16, the Biancocelesti took the lead already in the 8th minute through Pedro. The road to the three points seems even more downhill when in the 27th minute of the first half the Sardinians are left with ten men due to Makoumbou’s sending off. But Lazio fails to double the lead. So in the final injury time Cagliari came very close to equalising: Provedel overcame Pavoletti’s header.

Sarri can have Luis Alberto back in the league after a one-match suspension. In the trident, compared to the Champions League match against Celtic, Immobile and Pedro return to the starting lineup. Ranieri inserts Azzi in midfield and Lapadula forward. In the 8th minute Lazio broke the deadlock. Lazzari takes advantage of Hatzidiakos’ inattention and triggers Pedro who passes Scuffet. First league goal for the Spaniard. Cagliari is reorganizing itself. Lapadula’s header: wide. Sarri’s team could double their lead in the 23rd minute: a nice combination between Isaksen and Immobile launches a shot at Pedro, who however shoots at Scuffet, who is ready to save in two stages. In the 26th minute Makoumbou brought down Guendouzi who was thrown to the net. Dionisi first warns the Cagliari midfielder, but then recalled by the VAR he reviews the action and decides to send him off. Ranieri reshapes the numerically inferior team. Double substitution between the Sardinians in the 32nd minute. Sulemana and Luvumbo take over Hatzidiakos and Lapadula. Ranieri switches to 4-4-1. The rossoblu’ are suffering from the difficulties with one man less. Biancocelesti more confident in their maneuver even if they don’t find the right pressure to double their lead. At halftime with Lazio leading 1-0.

In the second half Sarri starts with Cataldi in place of Rovella, while Ranieri brings in Oristanio to replace Viola. Isaksen moves to try to get to the shot. Cataldi tries from distance. Immobile’s diagonal slightly to the side. Lazio accelerates. Cagliari’s starting point: Prati’s shot off target. Luis Alberto stops due to leg problems: in the 11th minute Kamada takes over for him. Sardinians well compacted in the covering phase. Continued possession by the Biancocelesti. At 25′ double change in Lazio: Castellanos and Felipe Anderson replace Immobile and Pedro. And Castellanos himself immediately had a great chance, but he lacked the decisive touch in a very excited action. Then the Argentine tries again following a throw from Isaksen but Sulumena recovers by deflecting it into a corner. Cagliari increases the pace. In the 38th minute Ranieri replaces Goldaniga with Nandez, while Zappa advances. Sarri brings in Vecino in place of Isaksen, who comes out to applause, moving Kamada forward. With the entry of Pavoletti (out Prati) Cagliari prepares the final assault. Four minutes of added time. In the 46th minute, a feat from Provedel following a gored shot from Pavoletti. Lazio in great trouble. Castellanos on the restart: wide. The last chance is for Oristanio. Among the final thrills, Sarri’s team collected the three points to restart the chase in the rankings.

