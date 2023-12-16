Very delicate away match for the Nerazzurri. The Nerazzurri coach lost his two former matches at the Olimpico, both 3-1. And in January the two teams will meet again in Arabia

Simone Inzaghi will never be a guest like the others at the Olimpico. They were one thing, the Piacenza area and the Biancoceleste world, with peaks of palpitations like few there have been in Lazio's recent history: in 2019/20, before the lockdown stopped the championship, thoughts of the Scudetto had returned to those parts . After one night, in particular: 16 February, 2-1 comeback victory over Antonio Conte's first Inter and overtaking them in second place, with leaders Juve just one point away. Now Inzaghi is an opponent, the Biancoceleste people have gotten used to it and in the last two years they have paid tribute to Simone properly. But one thing hasn't changed: the Biancoceleste Olimpico remains an obstacle for Inter. At the Nerazzurri, the imperative is to reverse the trend: an important result at Lazio would be a further signal from an Italian perspective.

the two previous challenges

From the Lazio world there is affection for Inzaghi, but no mercy when the three points are at stake. The results of the last two years speak for themselves: double 3-1 at the Olimpico and no points brought home by Simone. Opposite story at San Siro (2-1 and 3-1 for the Nerazzurri), but for a new crossroads in Milan we will have to wait and quite a long time: Inter-Lazio will be on the penultimate day, who knows if it won't be a decisive challenge for the scudetto. It's too early to think about it, around Appiano Gentile the mantra is to proceed one step at a time and now comes a commitment that could weigh, like the recent matches (all away) against Juventus and Napoli. Also because, once again, Inter will take to the pitch after the Bianconeri, who are playing this evening on the Genoa pitch: in the event of a Juventus victory, the Nerazzurri will once again find themselves in the position of having to make a counter-overtaking. All this after the stop in the Champions League against Real Sociedad, an unsatisfactory result.

defeats and controversies

In short: between precedents, feelings and the moment of the season, the away match at the Olimpico is a crash test for the Inzaghi gang. We start again from a 6-2 aggregate in the last two matches on the Lazio pitch, matches that have been talked about quite a bit in the days following the final whistle. In the first case, what caused discussion was the goal that temporarily made it 2-1 for the Biancoceleste, in the 81st minute, with the counterattack closed by Felipe Anderson's goal at the center of the controversy due to the presence of Dimarco on the ground: when Federico collapsed to the ground Inter were in possession of the ball, Reina then restarted the action and Lazio broke through on that side, passing near the sore Nerazzurri. After last September's match, however, the discussions mainly concerned the Inter environment, by virtue of Inzaghi's choice to leave Calhanoglu on the bench to try to counteract Milinkovic-Savic with the physicality of Gagliardini.

even in the super cup

This time there will be no experiments: Inzaghi has his loyalists in the championship and wants to continue quickly towards the tricolour. The management of energy in an important match like the one against Real Sociedad is a demonstration of this. The imperative is therefore to reverse course: Simone wants to snatch the first points (three, possibly) at the Biancoceleste Olimpico, a taboo for Inter in the last four seasons: only one point won, in the year of the Scudetto with Conte. An important test also from a Super Cup perspective: the two teams will face each other in the semi-final, which should be scheduled for January 19th. Sunday will be just the beginning, the first important turning point of a dualism that will characterize the season, until the end of the championship when, who knows, the points will weigh more. Inzaghi needs a night as a “demon”: to look his former friends in the face and have the cynicism of adults.

