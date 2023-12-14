A goal from Bigotti gives the Biancocelesti their first success in the group. Sanderra's boys overtake Celtic and finish third

Group closed with the dignity needed. Lazio Primavera beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in Spain and finished the group in third place, overtaking Celtic. The Biancocelesti prevailed thanks to a goal from 2006 class Massimo Bigotti in the 15th minute. The hosts still needed points to win the group, but Sanderra's team, which had always played excellent matches, was still hunting for its first victory of the tournament.

the race

—

Atletico started strong and in the 4th minute looked to take the lead with Diaz, whose shot was however controlled by Renzetti. Lazio shows up in the 17th minute, when, after a good team move, Bigotti kicks and, favored by a slight deflection, takes his forward. The Spaniards begin to press and in the 40th minute they create a double great opportunity (first save by Renzetti, then the crossbar), without however managing to find the equaliser. Even the Biancocelesti, from time to time, manage to become dangerous, with Atletico's defense however proving to be very attentive (only 3 goals conceded in the entire competition, no one did better). In the final minutes the team coached by Fernando Torres continues to push, creating havoc in the opponent's penalty area. Lazio, however, holds on. The tension of the last minutes also emerged at the final whistle, when some players from the two teams put their hands on each other. What remains is the good performance of the Biancocelesti, and a difficult group, which ended in third place. All as a newly promoted player in Primavera 1.