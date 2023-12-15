Diablo 4 has offered compatibility with a large number of controllers in its PC version and although PlayStation and Xbox players have been playing it this way for a long time, there are many PC users who have only used the keyboard and mouse. Something that has been revealed in a Reddit discussion, where fans even say that the ARPG is played better with a controller, which has also been a kind of revelation for several.

And basically, playing Diablo 4 with a controller is quite similar to how it is played with a keyboard and mouse, obviously with some differences. Instead of aiming and moving your skills with the mouse, you now use a joystick, although with practically the same possibilities and the skills are assigned to the buttons. And while obviously the only “advantage” a keyboard has is the ability to use more keys, with shortcuts and an adjustable emoticon wheel, most actions are performed equally quickly with both input devices.

In the publication, the player says: “I had an exhausting day programming and I came home with pain in my hands. A friend said 'you still have that old controller right?'. An Xbox controller since 2010. Oh my god, I don't know why, but I can do a lot more attacks in less time.” In addition, he says that for him, Diablo 4 “feels like a completely new game” playing with the controller.

“Now I can lie on my couch and do more damage and clear the level 10 blood dungeon,” he says.

Other players who have commented on the publication indicate that they agree and comment that they already knew this way of playing, also confirming that only in this way can they experience ARPG titles. They even consider that these games are designed to cause wrist injuries, so by playing with a controller, you can reduce that possibility and everything is more comfortable.

