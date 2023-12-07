loading…

Denmark officially prohibits burning copies of the Koran in public places. Photo/REUTERS

COPENHAGEN – The Danish parliament on Thursday passed a draft law (RUU) banning it burning copies of the Qur’an in public place.

This step was taken after widespread protests in Muslim countries over the blasphemy of Islamic scriptures, which raised Danish security concerns. The bill has been passed into law, which means the ban is officially in effect.

Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year in which anti-Islam activists burned or damaged copies of the Koran, stoking tensions with Muslims and prompting demands that Nordic governments ban the practice.

Denmark is seeking to strike a balance between constitutionally protected freedom of expression, including the right to criticize religion, and national security amid concerns that burning Korans will trigger attacks by extremists.

Domestic critics in Sweden and Denmark argue that any restrictions on criticism of religion, including burning Korans, would undermine the region’s hard-fought liberal freedoms.

“History will judge us harshly for this, and with good reason. “What determines whether restrictions on freedom of expression are determined by us, or determined from outside,” said Inger Stojberg, leader of the Danish Democratic Party which is anti-immigration and opposes the ban, as quoted by Reuters, Friday (8/2/2023).

Denmark’s centrist coalition government argues that the new regulations will have little impact on freedom of expression and that criticizing religion in other ways remains legal.

Violating the new law will result in a fine or up to two years in prison, the government said.

Sweden is also considering ways to legally limit desecration of the Koran but is taking a different approach to Denmark. It is being investigated whether police should consider national security when deciding on public protest requests.

