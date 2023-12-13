loading…

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said sustainable peace in the Middle East could only be achieved after the creation of a full Palestinian state. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Sustainable peace in Middle East can only be achieved after the formation of the state Palestine fully. This was said by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, adding that Moscow also supports Israel's security rights.

Speaking on Wednesday in the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, Lavrov stressed that Moscow was doing everything it could to stop hostilities that have raged between Israel and the Palestinian armed movement Hamas since early October.

However, Lavrov noted that Russia would not agree to a Middle East settlement deal that violates Israel's security and does not involve the creation of a Palestinian state.

“The crisis in this region can only be resolved if a united and independent Palestine is created in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

“This means that Palestine must have borders similar to the 1967 borders and live side by side with Israel in peace, security and good neighborly relations,” Lavrov said as quoted by RT, Thursday (14/12/2023).

But Russia's top diplomat acknowledged that the prospect was still very remote, arguing that Israel and the West were opposed to a reasonable solution. According to Lavrov, the US is currently considering a scheme to solve the Palestinian problem by creating a kind of protectorate.

This could be done under the leadership of Arab countries that do not need this, or under the auspices of the UN, which Lavrov said is reluctant to act while the situation on the ground remains unclear and Israel insists on destroying Hamas.

“It is clear that Washington – alone or together with its allies – cannot quietly work out the concept of a sustainable and workable Palestinian State,” Lavrov added.