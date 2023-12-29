loading…

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. Photo/ria novosti

MOSCOW – Israel's stated goals in its operation against Hamas in Gaza appear to be almost identical to Russia's goals in its campaign against the Ukrainian government.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Sergey Lavrov said this in an interview with RIA Novosti on Thursday (28/12/2023).

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been carrying out a relentless bombing campaign in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza for the past two months following Hamas' surprise attack on Israeli territory on October 7.

Attacks carried out by Palestinian fighters resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the kidnapping of more than 200 hostages.

Meanwhile, Israel's brutal response has claimed the lives of more than 21,000 people, according to Gaza health officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the IDF's ultimate goal is the total destruction of the Hamas movement in all its forms in Gaza.

But Lavrov noted these goals appear similar to the “demilitarization” and “denazification,” which Moscow has pursued in Ukraine since launching its offensive in February 2022.

The diplomat noted the hypocrisy of Israel's former government under Prime Minister Yair Lapid, which condemned Russia's military operations and accused Moscow of attacking civilians and annexing parts of Ukraine. “This is unfair,” Lavrov stressed.

At the same time, the Russian foreign minister pointed out that current Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu does not allow himself to make any statements regarding Russia, despite international criticism and his being in a “difficult situation.”