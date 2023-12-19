As soon as he arrived in Milan and before scoring goals in Serie A, he was the one who decided the friendly match against Simeone's team. The Spaniards had negotiated him for a long time, but were preceded by the Nerazzurri sporting director Ausilio

Lautaro Martinez's star began to shine for the Nerazzurri on 11 August 2018, against Atletico Madrid, at the Madrid Metropolitano. On the bench of the colchoneros Diego Simeone, who arrived in December 2011; on that of Inter Luciano Spalletti. Success for the Nerazzurri 1-0 and the decisive goal, in the 31st minute of the first half, by the Argentine Toro, deployed in a 4-2-3-1 in the center of the three behind Mauro Icardi. A solution that was not adopted much during the season because the two Argentine attackers were considered alternatives. The goal in Madrid deserves applause, with an acrobatic volley from Asamoah's cross. The birth of a star.

Lautaro Martinez could have worn the Atletico shirt. Indeed, to be precise, in December 2017 the attacker had already reached an agreement and signed the contract with the Colchoneros thanks to sporting director Berta's blitz in South America. There are still photos from Mundo Deportivo on the Internet that testify to this. However, the white smoke never arrived because Lautaro didn't want to leave by paying the clause. And it was precisely that hesitation that allowed Ausilio to fit in: “I took the plane to Argentina knowing that I risked making a bad impression – the Inter sporting director said in recent weeks – and instead they were 4 crazy days. We did a great job team: Zanetti helped me with his agent and Milito, who was the secretary of Racing, with their very tough president. In the end we took him on, even if we paid him a little more thanks to a hat-trick that Lautaro scored the day before of the signature”.

The value of the player who had lost to Atletico Madrid was understood on 11 August 2018 in the last match of the International Champions Cup, decided by the new Inter player Lautaro. Against whom did he score that spectacular goal? Against Oblak who was still defending the colchoneros' goal. That of Toro had been a feat, a first flash that had made it clear that the investment had been right. Confirmation in the following five and a half seasons came with 119 goals in official matches. In just over two months Martinez will return to the Metropolitano. As world champion and finalist of the latest Champions League. Compared to August 2018 many things have changed…

