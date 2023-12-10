Against the Bianconeri the captain is called upon to lead the team, to immediately regain the lead

Andrea Ramazzotti

December 9 – 08:13 – MILAN

And now it’s Lautaro’s turn. Because Juventus, by beating Napoli, sent an important message and Toro wants to respond immediately. Reclaiming the top of the table and not causing the self-esteem of Allegri’s team to rise, currently the most dangerous rival in the race for the Scudetto. That is, the great objective of the Nerazzurri season. The Argentine will be in charge tonight, he will lead his teammates in the attack against an Udinese team that last season in the first leg opened the crisis for Inzaghi’s team. A precedent to be avenged by showing up with very high morale for the two highly difficult matches against Real Sociedad (first place in the Champions League group up for grabs) and Lazio.

TOP NUMBERS

—

So far in Serie A, Toro is averaging almost one goal per game: 13 goals in 14 days. He is naturally the league’s top scorer, a title he doesn’t want to miss this year, even if his priority is the second star. On Sunday in Naples he didn’t beat Meret, but he assisted Barella’s second goal which eliminated the chances of a comeback for Mazzarri’s men. He was also left empty at San Siro, in the last two matches against Roma and Frosinone, and now he wants to go back to celebrating under the North. Also because of his 15 goals this season (Champions included), just 5 arrived in front of his fans. A number that Lautaro wants to improve to climb the ranking of the best European strikers of the calendar year 2023: he is at 27 in the league and in Italy no one has done better, while in Europe he has to chase Kane (35), Mbappé (31) among others ), Gimenez (31), Icardi (30) and Haaland (29). In the ranking of Inter’s scorers he is at 117 goals, -6 from Vieri’s ninth place and -7 from Icardi, but above all he is -8 from 100 in Serie A.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

test as a leader

—

With the departures of Handanovic and the other senators, Lautaro now wears the captain’s armband, a responsibility he feels a lot. Compared to the past, as is inevitable, he talks more in the locker room and with the coach, while on the pitch he is not afraid to show his face, to get tough with his opponents and the referee. He is not a selfish bomber, but a team man who has found an exceptional understanding with Marcus Thuram. Although, to tell the truth, Martinez got along well with all the attackers with whom he shared the attack, from Icardi to Lukaku, through Dzeko and the Frenchman, son of an artist. Thanks to his ability to adapt to the characteristics of those around him.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED