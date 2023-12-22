The club's statement after the checks: “It will be re-evaluated in the next few days”

Fears confirmed at the Nerazzurri: Lautaro Martinez will have to stay in the box for the last two matches of the year, due to the muscle problem that forced him to go off limping on Wednesday evening against Bologna. As underlined by the official press release from the Nerazzurri club, the instrumental tests carried out this morning at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano found muscle strain in the adductor of the left leg, but the Argentine's condition will be re-evaluated in the next few days in order to estimate recovery times .

Inzaghi will therefore have to do without his main striker for the next championship match against Lecce and, almost certainly, also for the following one against Genoa, the last official match of 2023.

The hope is to recover him in time for the match against Verona on 6 January, but the Nerazzurri medical staff will have clearer ideas in the coming days. For the moment, Toro will carry out a specific rehabilitation program. The Argentine's last injury dated back to December 2021.

