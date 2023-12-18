ThuLa's goals knock out Sarri's team and allow Inzaghi to extend his lead at the top of the table. For Toro 15 goals in 16 days and 29 in 2023

Now it's truly a mini-escape, it's an imperious +4 on the second: the last time it happened before the “fatal” derby with Milan in February 2022, the one in which that championship changed. Now, however, Inzaghi's Inter have a different size and awareness, they have built very solid foundations on the mistakes of the past and they have the evil face of those who want to pin this blessed second star to their chest at any cost. The match won at Lazio's home, with suffering and patience, is the confirmation of the dominance of this championship, from whatever angle you look at it: the Nerazzurri are in their 11th clean sheet in 16 matches, and Simone Inzaghi just needs to overthrow ThuLa onto the field to collect goals in bunches. Both Thuram + Lautaro scored again: who knows what would have happened if they had started from the beginning in the Champions League with Real Sociedad too. Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, on the other hand, is once again left with a handful of flies in their hands: the team produces and pushes itself, but up front it is always too tender to scratch.

At the beginning Inzaghi stops the emergency on the right flank by advancing Darmian, covered from behind by Bisseck. The rest is the best possible, with the three tenors of the midfield and the ThuLa reconnected after the forced separation in the Champions League. Sarri, however, surprises at the start, leaving Luis Alberto on the bench: inside the physicality of the Japanese Kamada as left midfielder, while up front there is no change in style, with Immobile served on the sides by Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson. At the start Marcus Thuram shows that he has particular desire (and leg), so he single-handedly lashes the rival defence: it's a shame that his teammates still don't have the same pace, also because the first quarter of the match is strongly Lazio-driven. Sarri's team goes twice as fast in midfield, Simone's midfielders have rarely been so affected by the pace of others. Guendouzi and Kamada play the part of the percussionists, Rovella takes away the keys to the match from Calha.

This evident dominance, however, produces little roast: Immobile once arrived late on a through ball and on another occasion he crushed a painful header from a cross from Zaccagni. But in the end the script for Inter was similar to that of Naples and, at the end of a poor first half, the Nerazzurri managed to break through at the first opportunity. Lautaro, so far much less involved in the match than his French twin, unwraps Marusic's Christmas present. Toro pounces on the Montenegrin's suicidal back pass, circumnavigates Provedel and correctly scores his 29th goal in the calendar year into an empty net: he is at Meazza's level, almost vertigo-inducing. After the goal the Argentine showed the writing “Fuerza Bahia Blanca” under his shirt, his Argentine city in mourning: 13 died when the roof of a sports facility collapsed due to the storm. The captain's advantage has the effect of a tonic for Inter who wakes up, comes to their senses, and pushes with Darmian and Dimarco: as often happens, a trifle was enough for the league leaders to turn a match around.

In the second half, Lazio at least tries to tie up the threads of a match that suddenly got out of hand: the pressure in the middle is the same as at the beginning, and the regrets increase when an excellent Rovella uproots the ball to Calha and breaks through the lines in percussion. It reaches Sommer, but in the hot moment the shot is not as effective as the rest, and the Swiss goalkeeper blocks it. After the narrow escape, Inter continues to control with this season's main weapons: defensive anticipation, physical superiority and, above all, cunning up front. In the doubling action, for example, he exploited a positioning error by Sarri's defense, but it was the right reward collected by Thuram after a top-level performance. Collecting Barella's pass, Marcus scores with his left foot this time: it was the shot that was missing after showing that he could do damage with his head and right foot. The boy is complete, a diamond with many faces, and Inter enjoy him satisfied. With the French 2-0 the Nerazzurri's confidence grows even more and, as in the first half, on the emotional wave the Nerazzurri team risks overflowing: Mkhitaryan misses the third goal and on the left Carlos Augusto, Dimarco's replacement, breaks through as soon as he can. The trio is missing like Maradona, but the message for Juve is the same as for Naples.

