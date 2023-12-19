Christmas programs always reveal curiosities to us with Christmas decorations. On this occasion, Laura Moure was the protagonist: “What happens to me is that I love lights, I put up a lot during Christmas and then I don't want to take them down.” Jorge has corroborated the words of his partner: “Have you ever put your house on Instagram and it is amazing…”

“Now I don't have that many, but I want to,” Laura responded. The contestants have joined in with the presenter's words: “The same thing happens to me.” “You are getting excited and you can't stop,” Jorge Fernández concluded the conversation between laughs. How beautiful our contestants' houses must be!

Christmas lights are essential during these times. We join Laura Moure's passion for this Christmas decoration because they are incredible. Hit play and relive the moment!