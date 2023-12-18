Suara.com – At the end of 2023, TACO will be present through its exclusive collaboration with IKEA Indonesia by presenting its flagship product, namely TACO Flooring (Vinyl and SPC), in IKEA outlets throughout Indonesia.

TACO is present as a complement and support for the interior design concept from IKEA with the application of TACO Flooring in various room set areas.

The TACO Flooring applied consists of various sizes, motifs, colors and textures from wood grain to natural stone to create a warmer and more comfortable room atmosphere and can be an inspiration for home and room design concepts for visitors.

Anastasia Tirtabudi, Vice President Brand Marketing & Corp. Communication TACO revealed that this collaboration marks a new historic step for TACO in expanding its presence in the world of interiors in Indonesia by collaborating with a giant furniture retailer from Sweden.

“Our collaboration not only brings design harmony, but is also a form of our support for the Indonesian interior industry ecosystem. “Together, we are united in moving towards a space of sustainable creativity, presenting interior design concepts that are always fresh, comfortable and always full of inspiration,” explained Anastasia.

Now, customers can take a closer look at TACO Flooring products by visiting IKEA outlets at JGC (Jakarta Garden City), Alam Sutera Tangerang, KBP (Kota Baru Parahyangan) Bandung, Surabaya, Bali.

And in the future, TACO will strive to expand the market through its presence in all IKEA Indonesia outlets and of course, it does not rule out the possibility that similar collaborations with other interior players will occur in the future.

Shanda Subakti, Communication & IKEA Interior Design Manager KBP stated that this collaboration strengthens the visualization of typical IKEA interior design with TACO's choice of warm colors, motifs and textures.

“With the presence of TACO Flooring as a balancer that enriches every accent in the room design, this collaboration creates a harmonious synergy to complement the typical IKEA furniture design style,” he said.

Exclusive touches and aesthetics come together in an interior design experience, no

only provides inspiration, but also brings uniqueness and warmth to each

space,” added Shanda Subakti.

Furthermore, IKEA is holding INSPIRASI DESIGN 2023 at IKEA Kota Baru Parahyangan Bandung by collaborating with TACO as an interior material to complete the showcase workspace area to the children's area to create a modern, neat and sustainable space.

At this event, TACO is present to provide an explanation of interior trends in 2024 with the TACO professional team which will take place from December 8 to the end of December 2023.

This event is not only a source of inspiration for room design to welcome the New Year, but also an attractive end-of-year destination for visitors who admire beauty and innovation in the world of interiors.