This came on the occasion of the launch by the COP28 Presidency and Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, of the “Oil and Gas Sector Emissions Reduction Charter,” a global charter aimed at accelerating and expanding the scope of climate action in industrial sectors.

To date, 50 companies have signed the Charter, representing more than 40 percent of global oil production, of which more than 60 percent are national oil companies, which is the largest number of national oil companies committed to an initiative to reduce emissions.

Al-Jaber welcomed the launch of the charter and described it as an important first step and a pioneering initiative that witnesses a large number of national oil companies joining the Climate Neutrality 2050 initiative for the first time. He stressed the need for all companies in the sector to build on this step and intensify their efforts to preserve the possibility of avoiding exceeding the rise in global temperature. level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, and setting more ambitious targets to reach climate neutrality.

He pointed to the commitment of the COP28 Presidency to include everyone and follow the highest standards of transparency, and the need for the concerted efforts of all companies and sectors in the required work and to adopt a positive, practical mentality with a focus on reducing emissions and applying the principles of supervision and follow-up to achieve tangible progress in climate action. He stressed the Conference Presidency’s keenness to present a clear action plan. For the oil and gas sector to achieve its desired climate goals.

The signatory countries are committed to following a set of measures in their operations with the aim of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 or earlier, eliminating methane emissions, and stopping gas flaring by 2030.

The companies joining the charter agreed to continue to follow the best global practices used in the sector to reduce emissions, and to take a number of key measures that include investing in the future energy system, including renewable energy sources and low-carbon fuels, enhancing cooperation and following the principles of transparency, follow-up, monitoring and independent verification of Greenhouse gas emissions, assessing the progress made to reduce emissions, and adopting global best practices to accelerate the process of reducing operational emissions to reduce the emissions of all companies in the sector by 2030, and ensuring energy security and providing it at affordable prices to support the development of economies around the world.

The Charter indicates that climate change is a global challenge facing everyone and requires decisive and effective action from oil and gas companies and consumers, creating a qualitative shift at the societal and sector levels, enhancing international cooperation to achieve an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas production.

The Charter is a major initiative emanating from the “Global Emissions Reduction Accelerator” (GDA), which was launched during the World Climate Action Summit today, and focuses on three main axes: accelerating the construction of the future energy system, expanding reliance on it, and simultaneously reducing the emissions of the current energy system, Urgently support mitigation efforts by reducing emissions of methane and non-CO2 greenhouse gases.