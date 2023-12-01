Suara.com – Check the following Haylou TWS price list before you decide to buy one at the end of 2023. There are many TWS Haylou options that you can choose from.

For those of you who like listening to songs or films alone, TWS could be a solution that you can consider.

TWS is different from headphones, because this technology does not require cables to connect to the device you are using.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) uses advanced sound technology to transmit audio via Bluetooth. With this, you can listen to music wirelessly without any hassle.

How to connect it is also easy. You only need to connect your TWS Bluetooth and gadget. In this way, both of them can work well.

There are many quality TWS brands with cheap but high quality prices being sold in Indonesia currently. One of them is Haylou.

Haylou is a brand belonging to Dongguan Liesheng Electronic Technology. Dongguan Liesheng Electronic Technology is a subsidiary of Dongguan Hele Electronics.

Hele Electronics and Liesheng Electronic are OEMs for Xiaomi’s Mi/Redmi Airdots. Referring to these reasons, the quality of TWS Haylou can no longer be doubted.

In addition, Dongguan Liesheng Electronic Co., Ltd. was founded in May 2015. The startup soon secured Series A funding from Xiaomi Technology and thus became one of the earliest members of the Xiaomi Ecological Chain.

This young internet company continues to level up its management, and develops into one of the leading players in the smart equipment & sports industry in China. Liesheng, as an ODM solution provider, is also well-known in China.

For those of you who are looking for a recommended price list for TES Haylou at the end of 2023, here is the information.

TWS Haylou Price List, Updated December 2023:

Haylou W1 ANC TWS True Wireless Earbuds Headset Bluetooth T007 – Rp530.000Haylou X1 2023 TWS True Wireless Earbuds Headset Bluetooth 5.3 App ENC – Rp158.000Haylou G3 TWS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds Bluetooth Headset IPX4 – Rp389.000Haylou TWS wireless Earphone bluetooth 5,2 Tas wanita 35db with ANC – Rp499.000HAYLOU X1 NEO TWS Bluetooth 5.3 Headset Earbuds IPX4 Lightweight USB C – Rp159.000Haylou T33 Moripods TWS Wireless Earphone Headset Earbuds Rp249.000HAYLOU T16 TWS Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 ANC Wireless Charging Headphones – Rp499.000

That’s the updated price list for TWS Haylou in 2023 that you can consider buying.

Contributor: Peace Lestari