Suara.com – The price of Oppo TWS in Indonesia in December 2023 will range from IDR 399,000 to IDR 1,899,000. The price depends on the specifications and features offered by each TWS.

The following is a list of the latest Oppo TWS prices in Indonesia that the Suara.com team has summarized for you.

Oppo TWS Price List

OPPO Enco X: Rp 1.899.000OPPO Enco Free: Rp 1.599.000OPPO Enco Air3: Rp 799.000OPPO Enco Buds2: Rp 399.000OPPO Enco Air2 Pro: Rp 1.099.000

Oppo Enco Buds is an entry-level TWS from Oppo that offers clear sound quality and strong bass. This TWS also has a long battery life of up to 24 hours when charged using the case.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 is an improvement from the Oppo Enco Buds which offers an ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature to reduce environmental noise. This TWS also has a more ergonomic design and is comfortable to use.

Oppo Enco Air is a TWS that offers a stylish and futuristic design. This TWS also has an IPX4 feature for water and sweat resistance. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro is a TWS that offers more effective ANC features, better sound quality and a more premium design.

Choosing the right Oppo TWS depends on your needs and budget. If you need a TWS at an affordable price and good sound quality, then the Oppo Enco Buds or Oppo Enco Buds 2 could be the right choice.

If you need a TWS with ANC features and better sound quality, then Oppo Enco Air, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro, or Oppo Enco X could be the right choice. That’s the Oppo TWS price list that you can consider. The price of the latest Oppo TWS may differ between online and stores. Happy shopping!

Contributor: Pasha Aiga Wilkins