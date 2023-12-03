Suara.com – Since its presence in the Indonesian market since 2015, currently Infinix has become one of the HP brands being considered in Indonesia. It’s not surprising that many people are curious about the latest Infinix HP price list.

Entering December 2023, some cellphone users may want to buy a new smartphone and consider buying an Infinix HP. Before buying, make sure to find out the latest HP price list updates for the Infinix brand.

The following is a complete list of prices for the latest Infinix HP December 2023 edition:

Infinix Smart 7 (3/64GB) Rp 1.099.000Infinix Smart 7 (4/64GB) Rp 1.199.000Infinix Smart 6 HD (2/32GB) Rp 1.199.000Infinix Smart 6 (2/32GB) Rp 1.249.000Infinix Hot 30 Play (4/64GB) Rp 1.299.000Infinix Smart 6 NFC (2/32GB) Rp 1.299.000Infinix Smart 6 (3/64GB) Rp 1.499.000Infinix Hot 30i (8/128GB) Rp 1.499.000Infinix Hot 20i (4/64GB) Rp 1.499.000Infinix Hot 11 Play (3/32GB) Rp 1.549.000Infinix Hot 12i (4/64GB) Rp 1.599.000Infinix Hot 20i (4/128GB) Rp 1.649.000Infinix Hot 12 Play (4/64GB) Rp 1.649.000Infinix Hot 10 Play (4/64GB) Rp 1.649.000Infinix Hot 11 Play (4/64GB) Rp 1.749.000Infinix Hot 12 Play (4/128GB) Rp 1.899.000Infinix Hot 11 (4/64GB) Rp 1.849.000Infinix Hot 30 (8/256GB) Rp 1.899.000Infinix Hot 30 (8/128GB) Rp 1.899.000Infinix Hot 11S NFC (4/64GB) Rp 2.099.000Infinix Hot 12 (6/128GB) Rp 2.199.000 Infinix HOT 12i. (Infinix)Infinix Hot 11s NFC (6/128GB) Rp 2.399.000Infinix Note 11 (4/64GB) Rp 2.299.000Infinix Hot 12 Pro (8/128GB) Rp 2.299.000Infinix Note 12i (6/128GB) Rp 2.299.000Infinix Note 30 (8/256GB) Rp 2.499.000Infinix Hot 20S (8/128GB) Rp 2.499.000Infinix Note 11 NFC (6/128GB) Rp 2.599.000Infinix Hot 20 5G (4/128GB) Rp 2.599.000Infinix Note 12 2023 (8/128GB) Rp 2.799.000Infinix Note 11S (8/128GB) Rp 2.899.000Infinix Note 12 (8/256GB) Rp 2.999.000Infinix Note 30 Pro (8/256GB) Rp 3.099.000Infinix Zero 30 (8+8/256GB) Rp 3.099.000Infinix Note 11 Pro (8/128GB) Rp 3.199.000Infinix GT 10 Pro (8/256GB) Rp 3.499.000Infinix Zero 5G (8/128GB) Rp 3.599.000Infinix Zero 20 (8/256GB) Rp 3.599.000Infinix Zero 5G (8/256GB) Rp 3.699.000Infinix Note 12 VIP (8/256GB) Rp 4.099.000Infinix Zero 30 5G (12+9/256GB) Rp 4.299.000Infinix Zero X Pro (8/256GB) Rp 4.899.000Infinix Zero Ultra 5G (8/256GB) Rp 6.599.000

That’s the price list for the latest Infinix HP, December 2023 edition. Before buying a cellphone, make sure to check the price of the Infinix HP first and adjust it to your existing budget.