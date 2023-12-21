AI is really good at identifying faces, objects or animals. These features have traditionally been used in everyday areas such as photo management with Google Photos or Apple Photos, but also in others that are much more disturbing such as mass surveillance that, for example, has been regulated in Europe. Now researchers have discovered an app that also has great—and worrying—practical applications.

It all started in class. Three students from Stanford University began taking the subject 'Computer Science 330: Deep Multi-task and Meta Learning'. They needed a project to work on, so these researchers, named Michael Skreta, Silas Alberti and Lukas Haas, realized they could apply this new knowledge to their hobby of a unique online game.

GeoGuessr. This online game, which has been available for years, has become a singular success that already has a good group of its players obsessed. The idea is simple: you are presented with a photo of some location, and you have to try to deduce where it was taken by pointing to it on Google Maps from the details of the photo itself. The game has 50 million players around the world and all of them compete with each other, and among them there are already YouTube or Twitch celebrities, and truly exceptional players have also begun to emerge.

Let's beat GeoGuessr. These students wanted to find out if they could create an AI system that could play GeoGuessr better than humans. They started from an OpenAI platform called CLIP that is capable of “learning” data from input images from the text that exists on them.

Training with Google Street View. As they point out on NPR, to train their AI model they began to “feed” it with data from Google Street View. “We created our own data set with about 500,000 Google Street View images. That's really not a lot of data, and we were still able to achieve pretty spectacular performance,” Alberti said.

PIGEON. The project, known as Predicting Image Geolocations (PIGEON), ended up being the result of that effort. The AI ​​model could identify the location from a Google Street View image of any location. Its accuracy is astonishing: it deduces the country with 95% accuracy, and typically places the image within 25 km of where it was actually taken.

Defeating the world champion. To evaluate his behavior, researchers contacted Trevor Rainbolt, who has become a legend in the GeoGuessr community. Despite his exploits in this game, when facing PIGEON he ended up losing multiple rounds. As Alberti pointed out, “we were not the first AI to play against Rainbolt. We were simply the first AI to win against him.”

Beyond PIGEON. Those responsible for the project have gone further and have also created PIGEOTTO, a more ambitious version that has been trained with more than four million images from Flickr and Wikipedia, which allows the system's capacity and performance to be further increased. They have not released the development, which cannot be tested, but they have published the study with details and conclusions of the project.

Concerned experts. Jay Stanley, of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), explained that companies could use systems like this to spy on where you have traveled, and government agencies could also detect if a user who posts their photos has traveled to a certain country that is in their point of view. It could also be used to harass users, for example.

