Fashion photographer Jasper Abels from Tubbergen is internationally known, partly because of the fantasy, glamor and beauty in his work. In September, the documentary Pretty Sorrow, made by Klaas Hendrik Slump, premiered. The documentary is about the life and work of Abels, with the story of his brother and sister who committed suicide as the common thread. Abels is happy with the result: “It gives a lot of relief and feels like a new beginning.”