Suara.com – Apart from being an actor, Alfie Alfandy has recently also become known as a preacher. This 33 year old man even has a religious community called Bikers Dakwah.

Apart from worship, Da’wah Bikers are also involved in humanitarian missions. In the midst of world and Muslim attention towards Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian people, Da’wah Bikers held a joint prayer event for Palestine.

Abidzar Al-Ghifari and Bryan Domani rode a motorbike together following the Subuhan Morning Ride event. (personal documentation)

Through the Subuhan Morning Ride program, this event invites the public and famous artists such as Abidzar Al Ghifari, Jefri Nichol, Bryan Domani, Yusuf Mahardikan, Ananda Omesh, Gilang Dirga, Ammar Zoni and others, to perform morning prayers in congregation at the Cut Meutia Mosque, Menteng, Central Jakarta. Towards the Cut Meutia Mosque, the artists rode a motorbike.

Alfie Affandi and his colleagues deliberately invited the Muslim environment and community to join in celebrating the morning prayers, such as Friday prayers.

“This congregational morning prayer must be carried out for the victory of the Muslim community, and we hope that throughout Indonesia we can do the same while praying for Palestine,” said Alfie Affandi at the Cut Meutia Mosque, recently.

A number of artists such as Jefri Nichol, Bryan Domani, Abidzar Al Ghifari, and others along with other Muslims joined the Subuhan Morning Ride event at the Cut Meutia Mosque, Menteng, Central Jakarta. They performed morning prayers in congregation and prayed for Palestine. (personal documentation)

Alfie Alfandy reminded the statement of a Jewish ruler who stated, “We are only afraid of Muslims if they have performed morning prayers like Friday prayers.”

Alfie Affandi hopes that congregational morning prayers will become a routine for all Muslims. Not only in Indonesia, but also throughout the world.

“For this reason, we invite the congregation to perform morning prayers as much as Friday prayers. God willing, we can defeat the Jewish Zionists,” said Alfie Affandi.