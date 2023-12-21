To end the year, MediaMarkt offers us a new Day without VAT in which to finish off your Christmas gift shopping by saving some money. We still have time to get that tech gift that we are missing, with free shipping or free store pickup, to ensure we have it in time to give as a gift. These are some of the best proposals we have found.

Free store pickup

In addition to the discounts, this campaign is doubly interesting because of what we mentioned: we have available the free store pickup along with home delivery, also free of charge in most cases. With it we will ensure that we have that gift that we are missing on time and not depend on delivery companies, which these days are overwhelmed and can fail us.

Samsung TQ55S90C





If it is a smart TV that we want to buy before the end of the year, the Samsung TQ55S90C It could be an excellent option now that we found it for 1,229.75 euros instead of the already reduced 1,399 that it cost before this Day without VAT.

This smart TV mounts a type panel OLED con 55 inches and 4K resolution with 144 Hz refresh rate, compatible with the main HDR formats (HDR10, HDR10+ or ​​HLG). Includes WiFi 5, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a pair of USB-A ports and four HDMI 2.1 ports with which we can squeeze the graphics of the latest generation consoles. In addition, it has Dolby Atmos sound and 40 W of audio power.

MacBook Air M2 (2022)





Brand new laptop Apple This Christmas it's a little easier. For example, we can choose the MacBook Air (2022) for 1,149 euros instead of the usual 1,298.45.

The accessible and lightweight laptop from the apple brand has a Liquid Retina screen of 13.6 inches with 2K resolution and stands out for its light weight 1,24 Kg.

It mounts Apple's powerful M2 chip along with a 8GB RAMwhile the storage is of type SSDcon 256 GB capacity. It also has four speakers with Dolby Atmos sound and offers up to 18 hours of autonomy.

Second generation AirPods





AirPods are not the cheapest Bluetooth headphones, but above all, for iPhone users, they are undoubtedly the best option in any of their variants, even the cheapest, as is the case. The 2nd generation AirPods can be purchased for 119 euros, with 20 euros discount about the 149 euros they cost.

They offer an excellent quality-price ratio and an autonomy of up to 24 hours counting on the charge provided by its case. They have touch control, and a very transparent connection system when used with an iPhone and the rest of the devices in the Apple ecosystem, although they are also compatible with Android.

Apple's second-generation AirPods

Marshall Stanmore III





Giving the gift of a powerful and excellent quality Bluetooth speaker for a little less than what it usually costs is another of the options that MediaMarkt offers us with the Marshall Stanmore IIIwhich we can find reduced by almost 70 eurosfrom the usual 399 to a more affordable 329.75 euros.

This model offers us a look inspired by the brand's guitar amplifiers, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity in a square format, with physical controls on the top. Its power is 50W RMS And yes, it is a speaker without a battery, it is not designed to be carried anywhere, since it needs to be connected to the electrical current to work.

Google Pixel 7a





If we want to get it right, all by giving an Android smartphone this Christmas, we can opt for the Pixel 7a, a balanced mid-range that can be found at a good price these days, around 399 euros, but which we now find even better, for about 19 extra euros lessa 371,07 euros.

It is ideal for those who long put fluidity and updates over power and other features. It has a screen You have FullHD+ with 6.2 inches and 90 Hz refresh rate and has a processor Tensor G2 from Google itself accompanied by the Titan M2 security coprocessor. It also has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB and in its photographic section the double main camera stands out, with (64+13 Mp) and a front camera with 13 Mp. Its battery is 4,385 mAh with 18W fast charging. In addition, it has wireless charging, dual SIM, NFC, under-screen fingerprint reader and is waterproof with IP67 certification, and of course, 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





If we aim for the highest in the Android panorama, a good way to get the best of the 2023 season is to choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. MediaMarkt leaves it to us this Day without VAT for 1,073.55 euros, with a discount of 225.45 euros on the previous 1,299 euros.

This smartphone offers us a 6.8 inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution at 120 Hz and all the power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. On offer we find the model with 512 GB storage and 12 GB of RAMthe top one, which has a 5,000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging, as well as one of the best cameras on the market with a 200 MP main sensor no less.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 12 GB + 512 GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch6





One of those gifts that is difficult to miss is a smartwatch, and among them, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 It is one of the most balanced options. We can also buy it at a discount this Day without VAT, for 205.79 euros instead of the 249 at which we found it already discounted (normally it would cost 319 euros).

This watch has a Super AMOLED always on screen with 1.5 inches and a resolution of 480 x 480p under which it hides a GPS chip, dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC chip for mobile payments, as well as a 425 mAh battery with 10 W fast charging. And of course, it has a sensor of heart rate.

Note: some of the links published here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the mentioned articles have been proposed by the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the team of editors.

Images | Pixabay, Samsung, Apple, Marshall, Google

