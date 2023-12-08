A rebuilt Tokyo will be the setting for this new narrative story.

Last Sentinel, a new announcement from The Game Awards

Lightspeed LA, a division of LightSpeed ​​Studios, has attended The Game Awards 2023 to present Last Sentinela “new AAA open world experience” set in a futuristic Tokyo. Although the platforms for which it is in development or its release window have not been specified, the game has introduced Hiromi Shoda, its protagonist.

“With an absolutely unique setting, cast, narrative and gameplay experience, Last Sentinel is steeped in the written, graphic and theatrical history of dystopian science fiction“, has anticipated his announcement, which has promised to want to prioritize the player’s experience and immersion above all else.

Last Sentinel comes after LightSpeed ​​​​Studios has decided to support Lightspeed LAa AAA game development studio that operates independently through a globally coordinated model.

The Game Awards 2023 and its big announcements

This year’s The Game Awards is leaving ads for all tastes. Among the new titles, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, DON’T NOD’s new narrative adventure after Life is Strange; Exodus, a new triple-A role-playing game packed with action, adventure and science fiction; Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, the new Budokai Tenkaichi of the saga; or The Casting of Frank Stone, the Dead by Daylight game by Supermassive Games.

