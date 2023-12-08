The Game Awards 2023 is also a showcase to show new projects and what better than those that come from great talents in the industry who seek to create their own story after succeeding in large studios and companies. This is the case of a creative responsible for great titles at Rockstar Games.

Last Sentinel is the new thing from a great talent at Rockstar Games

During The Game Awards 2023, the new title from Lightspeed Studios was presented, a team led by Steve C. Martin who worked on Rockstar games such as Bully, Red Dead Redemption, LA Noire, Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption II, in addition to being manager GTA V studio.

The title in question is Last Sentinel, a sci-fi themed game with an open world that shows a futuristic version of Japan with androids and humans.

Steve C.Martin is in the building to chat about the latest drop from @__lightspeed___ #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/kJenmGwDOf — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023

As of now, Last Sentinel is a project in development, so there is no release window or platforms on which it will be available. However, it cannot be denied that the trailer looks impressive and its theme is very interesting.

