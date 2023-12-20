Suara.com – The following are the football results last night, Thursday (21/12/2023) early morning WIB, which presents a series of matches, starting from the English League Cup, Spanish La Liga, to the German Bundesliga. Barcelona and Bayern Munich won narrowly together.

Barcelona faces bottom team Almeira. The Blaugrana also had to win with difficulty.

Initially, Xavi Hernandez's team was ahead, but Almeira was surprisingly able to keep up with Barcelona. Luckily Sergi Roberto was the winner with a score of 3-2.

Bayern Munich also achieved a narrow 2-1 victory when they visited Wolfsburg headquarters. This victory means Harry Kane et al are still runners up in the German Bundesliga.

In this match, Bayern Munich scored two goals first via Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane. Wolfsburg could only reply through Maximilian Arnold.

Meanwhile, Liverpool managed to feast on goals in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup when they hosted West Ham. Jurgen Klopp's men went berserk after being held to a draw by Manchester United last weekend.

In fact, the Reds managed to win with a score of 5-1 against West Ham. Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah contributed one goal.

Curtis Jones then recorded a brace for Liverpool. On the other hand, The Hammer could only respond through Jared Bowen's goal.

Here are last night's football results

English League Cup

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham United

French Ligue 1

Brest 4-0 Lorient

Clermont 1-2 Rennes

Lyon 1-0 Nantes

Montpellier 1-1 Marseile

Nice 2-0 Lens

PSG 3-1 Metz

Reims 1-0 Le Havre

Srasborg 2-1 Lille

Toulouse 1-2 Monaco

German Bundesliga

Union Berlin 2-0 FC Koln

Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Bochum

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Monchengladbach

Heidenheim 3-2 Freiburg

Stuttgart 3-0 Agsbrg

Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

Spanish La Liga

Barcelona 3-2 Almeira

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Las Palmas

Villarreal 2-3 Celta Vigo