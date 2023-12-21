Suara.com – Last night's football results, Friday (22/12/2023) early morning WIB, presented matches from the Spanish League to the English League. One of them is Real Madrid's hard-fought victory.

Real Madrid were overwhelmed when they visited Alaves headquarters. In fact, the Los Blancos squad had to play with 10 when Nacho Fernandez was sent off in the 54th minute.

However, losing 10 players did not make Real Madrid despair. Carlo Ancelotti's team was still able to achieve a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to Lucas Vazquez's goal in injury time.

This result makes Real Madrid sit back at the top of the standings with 45 points, the same as Girona who only lost on goal difference. Then in third position is Barcelona with 38 points.

In other competitions, specifically the English League, aka the Premier League, Crystal Palace shared one point when they hosted Brughton at Selhurst Park Stadium, London.

The two teams played to a draw, Crystal Palace managed to take the lead in the 45th minute through Jordan Ayew, before being equalized by Danny Welbeck (82').

Here are last night's football results:

Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Brughton (1-1)

Spanish League

Mallorca vs Osasuna (3-2)

Alaves vs Real Madrid (0-1)

Cadiz CF vs Real Sociedad (0-0)

Real Betis vs Girona (1-1).